WOLFEBORO — Schelley Rondeau, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice pediatric program coordinator, received the Jennifer Wierwille Norton Advocacy in Action Award at the New Futures 2019 Annual Awards Celebration.
Rondeau received the award for her determination and advocacy in support of a Senate bill for Medicaid home visiting. This year, she testified to support home visiting in both the House and Senate, as well as at a budget hearing. She submitted a letter to her local newspaper, and she and her husband, Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau, recorded a radio advertisement to ask legislators to support home visiting programs.
Rondeau is a compassionate advocate and someone who cares about keeping Granite State kids healthy and safe. In her role as pediatric nurse program coordinator, Rondeau has helped children and families build life skills and resilience.
“As a pediatric nurse coordinator in Carroll and Belknap counties, I have been involved with New Hampshire’s home visiting program since it was a pilot program back in the early '90s,” Rondeau said. “To be able to educate and support young families to develop into productive New Hampshire residents is a dream everyone has a piece of.”
For more information about Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, visit www.centralvna.org.
