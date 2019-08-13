DERRY — 10,000 Candles for New Hampshire is a statewide candlelight vigil to raise awareness and hope for residents lost to suicide and addiction. The vigil will be on Thursday, Aug. 29, 8-9:30 p.m., simultaneously at Greeley Park in Nashua, MacGregor Park in Derry, Derryfield Park in Manchester, the State House lawn in Concord, and Henry Law Park in Dover; and 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Central Square in Keene.
A first of its scale event, 10,000 Candles for New Hampshire will have more than 30 speakers, including safe station cities, fire chiefs Goonan and Rhodes, board members from NAMI New Hampshire, and mental health and recovery advocates. The event is put on by RecoverYdia, a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas focused on the recovery and mental health ecosystem.
To learn more, visit www.recoverYdia.com.
