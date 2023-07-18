LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has contributed $8,000 to the Partnership for Public Health for the purchase of an emergency response cargo trailer.
Partnership for Public Health’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of the public health region through inter-organizational collaboration and community and public health improvement activities. The primary role of the organization is to convene stakeholders, facilitate discussion and develop plans to reduce disease and promote broad-based community health.
The Lakes Region Community Emergency Response Team and the Lakes Region Medical Reserve Corps, are volunteer teams who provide critical workforce staffing during public health emergencies. This new cargo trailer allows them to organize equipment by function, increase storage capacity, and more efficiently respond to calls by the NH Department of Health and Human Services, NH Homeland Security and their community partners as their teams travel across the region.
“Partnership for Public Health is so grateful for funding to purchase a trailer that will be utilized by our Emergency Preparedness and Response Department. Over the past couple of years in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic our organization traveled throughout the Winnipesaukee Public Health Region to deliver protective equipment and host clinics to administer the vaccines and boosters,” said Tammy Carmichael, executive director for Partnership for Public Health. “Being able to purchase this trailer will allow us to respond to future emergencies in an organized manner and assure that all supplies and equipment are readily available wherever the response is needed in our community.”
Bank of New Hampshire is proud of this partnership as we aspire to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit bnh.bank.
