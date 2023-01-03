PLYMOUTH — A New Year is the perfect time to kick-start a new beginning and finally achieve the things you’ve always wanted to get around to. Whether you’re yearning to learn a new skill, improve on your existing skills, better yourself as a person, or even overcome some obstacles, what better way to push yourself than with a New Year’s challenge.
Why take a New Year’s challenge?
New Year’s resolutions are great; they not only encourage us to reflect on the last year and see what progress we have made, they also inspire us to change and make better choices for the year ahead. But ask yourself this: how often do you achieve your New Year’s resolution?
Resolutions are too easy to break. No one is watching you or cheering you on, and there’s simply nothing on the line that drives you to accomplish them. If you really want to achieve something real, a New Year’s challenge is the way forward. A challenge has more urgency than a resolution and if you have a competitive side, challenges push you and make you rise to the occasion.
How to prepare for a New Year’s challenge
Preparing for a New Year’s challenge isn’t as simple as saying, “this is what I want to do” and then doing it. These are the things that will help you achieve success:
• The reason people take a New Year’s challenge is to improve — either you want to save money, adopt a healthier lifestyle, etc. Whatever your reason, you need to remember that you have a reason. Your reason is your motivation. Write your reason down and stick it somewhere where you will see it every day such as the bathroom mirror.
• You can also get a challenge buddy. If you want to train for a marathon or learn a new language — those are great challenges to do with friends. By working together, you can easily motivate each other.
• If time is an issue, set an alarm on your phone every day and label it as "challenge time," that way you will never forget to do what you set out to do.
• Break your goal into smaller chunks (a.k.a. mini-goals). If your goal is a big task, such as writing a book, you should set daily limits (like how many words you will write each day) that eventually add up to achieve your overall goal.
• Research says it take on average 66 days to change a habit, but there are some who manage to kick bad habits in as little as 18 days. So if you want to make a change, we recommend choosing a challenge that lasts between 30 and 100 days.
Now that you are mentally in the zone, let’s look at some popular challenge ideas for you to choose from.
30-day challenge ideas
A 30-day challenge is a great idea for those wanting to try something new, different, healthy, or enjoyable, just for the fun of it. Here are some popular ideas:
1. Give up buying coffee. Or give up coffee completely
2. Go 30 days smoke/vape free
3. Make your own lunches for work
4. Declutter your house. (Choose a room a week and throw out all those unused or expired items)
5. Take a social media detox for 30 days
6. Give up sugar
7. Give up meat — or try Veganuary
8. Drink 2 liters of water a day
9. Take a photo a day — photography challenge
10. Learn a language using Duolingo or Babble
11. Go 30 days without snacking
12. Give up a bad habit such as biting your nails
13. Watch every sunset
14. Read 30 minutes a day
15. Try intermittent fasting
16. Sweat every day: 40-minute walks, 50 squats, 50 sit-ups
17. Draw a doodle a day
18. Wake up at 6 a.m. every day
19. Do 10-15 minutes of yoga or meditation a day
20. Write down one good thing that made you laugh or smile a day
21. Start a new craft or hobby
22. Do one act of kindness a day
23. Tell someone you love them every day
24. Sing a song or dance every day
25. Spend an hour a day in nature
