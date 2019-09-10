LACONIA — When a loved one dies, grief can be present in the body, mind, heart, and relationships. Individuals, families, friends and communities enter a world forever altered. Each person must find their own way through grief in their own time, but do not have to be alone.
This fall, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will offer both weekly Living with Grief support groups for adults grieving the loss of a loved one, and monthly Parent Circles for those grieving the loss of a child. All groups will be offered in both Wolfeboro and Laconia and are confidential, no-cost, non-religious, open to the public and facilitated by trained staff and bereavement care volunteers.
Participants in past groups have said how important it was to tell their story in the presence of others who care and listen. These safe groups offer an opportunity to share and learn alongside others. Together, members discuss ways of coping with loss.
Living with Grief support groups meet seven consecutive weeks and are open to adults who have lost a loved one at any age to any circumstance.
The Wolfeboro weekly group will meet each Tuesday, 2-3:30 p.m., Sept. 24-Nov. 5, at First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St.
The Laconia weekly group will meet each Thursday, 4-5:30 p.m., Sept. 26-Nov. 7, at Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main St.
Parent Circles meet monthly and are open to adults who have lost a child at any age to any circumstance. The gatherings were started by local parents who expressed how vital it is to be with other parents who have suffered a loss like theirs.
The Wolfeboro Parent Circle meets on the second Tuesday of the month, 6-7:30 p.m., on Sept. 10, Oct. 8, and Nov. 12 at First Congregational Church.
The Laconia Parent Circle meets on the third Wednesday of the month, 5-6:30 p.m., on Sept. 18, Oct. 16, and Nov. 20 at Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.
To register or for more information, call Dan Kusch, bereavement care coordinator, at 603-524-8444, ext. 2390 or dkusch@centralvna.org.
