FRANKLIN — Whether it’s a husband caring for his wife who is an injured Veteran, a daughter caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s disease, or parents caring for their son with special needs, caregivers come in all ages, genders, and types. The Caregiver Action Network estimates that there are more than 90 million caregivers, in America alone, who are caring for family or loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, or illness. That adds up to $375 billion a year according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and Evercare.
With 73% of family caregivers who care for someone over the age of 18, working while providing care, and with the average number of hours per week that family caregivers spend caring for their loved ones topping 20 hours, that means they are working a 60-hour week, every week! 13% of family caregivers report providing 40 hours of care a week or more.
That’s a huge amount of hard work, and so much of it goes unrecognized or gets lost in the day to day shuffle of just trying to get it all done. It’s no wonder that studies have also found caregivers often don’t care for themselves as well as they should, with over half reporting they skip their own doctor’s appointments.
November is National Family Caregivers Month and while they deserve a huge “thank you” every day, Franklin VNA wanted to make sure to send one out today.
“Family caregivers are our partners in patient care,” says Krystin Albert, CEO of Franklin VNA & Hospice, “They know their loved ones so well, and are often the first to recognize when something is a little off about their loved one, maybe before the fever hits, before the other clinical signs are there. They help to focus our attention and help to provide all the love and care that needs to happen when we can’t be there. They are invaluable, and we are so thankful for them!”
So during November, and the rest of the year too, remember to support the caregivers in your life with thanks, a listening ear, and some time off for a little self-care of their own.
Franklin VNA & Hospice is here for our community. We help keep you home, where you want to be, and help you recover in your home if you do get sick.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at (603) 934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
