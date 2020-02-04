PLYMOUTH — Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., and a major cause of disability. While people at any age can suffer from a stroke, nearly three quarters of strokes occur in people over age 65.
Risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, genetics, gender, tobacco use, heart disease, diabetes, weight, age and the use of some medications.
There are three main types of stroke:
- Ischemic stroke. Most strokes fall into this category. In an ischemic stroke, arteries narrow or are blocked, reducing blood flow to the brain.
- Hemorrhagic stroke. During a hemorrhagic stroke, a blood vessel leaks or bursts, causing damage.
- Transient ischemic attack. Sometimes referred to as mini-strokes, this is a condition also caused by a narrowing of the arteries, but only causes temporary symptoms.
It’s important to note that medical attention after a stroke is critical, and time is of the essence. Anyone suffering from the symptoms of a stroke should not wait for the effects to go away or get worse. They should call 9-1-1 or visit their physician as soon as possible. Quick treatment can minimize damage and potentially save someone’s life.
Symptoms can include:
- Trouble speaking
- Confusion or trouble understanding
- Paralysis of the face, arms or legs
- Trouble seeing
- Headache
- Trouble walking
- Vomiting
- Neck stiffness
- Dizziness
Comfort Keepers Can Help
Whether the goal is healthy living to prevent strokes, or recovery after, Comfort Keepers can help. Caregivers can provide wellness support, remind clients to take medication, provide transportation to scheduled appointments, and support physician-prescribed exercise regimens and diets. As part of an individualized care plan, caregivers can let a senior’s care team know if there are changes in behavior or physical characteristics. To learn more about in-home care services, contact Comfort Keepers at 603-536-6060 or www.nhcomfortkeepers.com.
