GILFORD — Gilford High School Junior, Madelyn Gallant, recently combined her entrepreneurial spirit with a passion for helping her community to donate $500 to local Got Lunch programs.
As the recent community pause due to COVID-19 placed students on something of an early school break, Miss Gallant viewed the down time as an opportunity not only to launch her own business, but to spread joy and love to her community. Ala Clothing, Miss Gallant’s online clothing store, offers the design trends of today’s youth with the intention of helping the community by giving back to her peers. A portion of the proceeds from Ala Clothing go to Got Lunch programs of the greater Lakes Region.
With little guidance from her business owner parents, Miss Gallant took the initiative to, on her own, launch the business, create her website, design her own logo and provide package fulfillment. While Ala Clothing was created with her peers in mind, high vibe and positive messages found in Miss Gallant’s designs, have incited sales from all ages.
Miss Gallant is proving to be a promising young leader who’s embracing her passion for business while serving her community. In addition to donating to Got Lunch, she is focusing on using locally sourced providers in support of local small businesses.
Ala Clothing has just released its NEW summer collection.
To learn more about Ala Clothing, find them on Instagram @alaclothinggg or online at ala-clothing.com
