New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp has announced that David Cronin has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer for the organization.
NHMB is a shared service organization that provides essential services to three 150-year-old mutual community banks in New Hampshire: Meredith Village Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, and Merrimack County Savings Bank, as well as their sister organization, NHTrust, a full-service trust and investment management firm.
The services provided by NHMB to their sister companies include human resources, finance, information technology, compliance management, facilities management, risk management, operations and marketing. In his role, Cronin provides leadership for NHMB’s human resources, benefits, payroll, recruiting and corporate culture.
“David’s extensive background in human resources has benefited the company well during this period of intensive growth and challenges,” said Gregg Tewksbury, President and CEO of NHMB. “He’s worked tirelessly to align compensation and benefit plans as our company brought banks together and recently added to our financial services affiliate though an acquisition. David’s focus on our talent and workplace culture benefits all of us as he advocates for employee well-being in everything he does.”
Cronin joined Meredith Village Savings Bank in 2008 as vice president and human resources officer. In 2009, he was promoted to senior vice president and human resources officer and again promoted in 2014 as human resources director for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
Cronin is active in his local church and community and lives in Madison, N.H., with his family.
For more information, visit nhmutual.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.