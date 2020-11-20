LOUDON, N.H. — Danielle Cyr, marketing manager for New Hampshire Motor Speedway, has been named the Director for the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, the official charity of NHMS.
“Danielle has done outstanding work for our speedway over her years here,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “I’m thrilled she’ll be sharing her talents with the charity as we look forward to a new season of fundraising for children in need throughout New England.”
Cyr will oversee all events for the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities as well as the distribution of all fundraising dollars to children in educational, financial, social and medical need throughout New England.
“I am excited to expand my role with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and have the opportunity to help children in need not only in New Hampshire, but throughout New England,” said Cyr. “I’m looking forward to working with the Speedway Children’s Charities board of directors, the local community and the other SCC chapters throughout Speedway Motorsports to achieve many successes in 2021 and beyond.”
Cyr joined the New Hampshire Motor Speedway team as the Marketing Manager in 2017. In this role, she manages media advertising, works closely with the Ticket, Corporate Sales and Communications departments to promote the speedway’s events and partners while identifying and targeting key markets and implementing key marketing initiatives.
Prior to joining NHMS, Cyr spent two years in the Marketing Department at nearby Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, N.H. where she managed all on-property events, handled media buys and planning and helped build the brand in the local community. Before that, she ran the Campaign for Charitable Giving at the State of Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, where she was a Connecticut Careers Trainee and then a Transportation Planner in the state’s Bureau of Public Transportation from 2006-2014.
Cyr graduated with a B.S. in Marketing from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Conn. She resides in Laconia, N.H. with her boyfriend Shawn.
