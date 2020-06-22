BRISTOL — The Bristol Historical Society Museum, located at 15 High Street in Bristol, will be opening for the summer on Tuesday, June 29. Step into the upper level of the former Bristol Firehouse and discover a large collection of artifacts, memorabilia and photographs. You are invited to share your stories of growing up in Bristol or vacationing at the lake with the society host or learn something you may not have known about Bristol’s past.
Summer hours will be Tuesdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings 9-11 a.m. Closed on July 4. For information call Lucille Keegan at 744-2751 or email lucillekeegan1@gmail.com
