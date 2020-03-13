MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Center in Moultonborough, the Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society, will present a program called “The Remarkable Polar Bears of Churchill, Manitoba” presented by Bob Quinn, on Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.
Churchill, on the western shore of Hudson Bay, is perhaps the best place in the world to see Polar Bears up close. The bears gather at the shoreline in October and November to wait for the ice to freeze, so that they can venture out to hunt for seals. Dozens of bears, plus snowy owls, Arctic foxes, and snow buntings are part of the scene. Churchill is also well known for its northern frontier culture, arctic birds, beluga whales, and northern lights.
Quinn will share striking images of bears, foxes, ptarmigan, and auroras. He will weave in stories of the geology and marine habitats, as well as the early explorers and settlers of this unique, yet accessible, wildlife haven.
Bob Quinn is a native of New Hampshire with a degree in zoology from UNH. He has led field trips around the world and has worked on contract for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the State of New Hampshire, the Society for the Protection of NH Forests, and the NH Audubon Society, among others.
The Loon Center is located on Lee's Mill Road; follow the signs on Blake Road from Route 25 near the Moultonborough Central School, or from Rte. 109 turn on to Lee Road and turn left on Lee's Mill Road. Refreshments will be served.
