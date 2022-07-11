BRISTOL — The ladies of the Fidelis Missionary Society will be holding their annual yard sale on Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the downstairs of Bristol Baptist Church located at 30 Summer Street. For more information, call 603-744-2875 or 603-744-3885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.