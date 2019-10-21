MEREDITH — The public is invited to Golden View Health Care Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2:30-3:30 p.m., for a free presentation about the Wright Museum by its executive director, Michael Culver, Ph.D.
"The Wright Museum of WWII: Educating Future Generations about the Greatest Generation" will be held in the Terrace Assisted Living at Golden View, located at 19 New Hampshire Route 104. The presentation focuses on the Wright Museum and its history.
RSVP by calling Becky at 603-279-8111, ext. 4194, or emailing info@goldenview.org, as seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.