WOLFEBORO — Wright Museum of World War II will offer free admission to visitors as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 2019 Museum Day on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Museum Day, an annual celebration hosted by Smithsonian Magazine, offers free entry to participating museums to anyone with a Museum Day ticket.
“We are excited to join hundreds of other museums across the country to celebrate the importance of history,” said Museum Executive Director Mike Culver.
New Hampshire Boat Museum is also participating. “We are so glad that NHBM is also a part of this great event,” Culver said. “It will give people in the Lakes Region double the opportunity to experience history.”
Registration for Museum Day tickets are available on Smithsonian’s Museum Day website. Wright Museum will only accept paper tickets. Each ticket provides free, general admission on Saturday, Sept. 21, for two people.
For more information on the museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.
