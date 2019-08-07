WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II will hold its seventh annual Cruise In to the Wright on Saturday, Aug. 17, featuring antique cars, hot rods, and motorcycles.
“This is a fun event that always features some great classic vehicles,” said Executive Director Mike Culver. “You never know what sort of vehicles you will find on any given year.”
More than 600 visitors are expected to attend the show, which includes lives music and food available for purchase.
This year's sponsors are NFP Insurance, Sunday Paving & Sealing, The Laconia Daily Sun, and Calico Graphics.
"We welcome people from all over to come to our resort town and appreciate beautiful antique cars in one place,” said Lorie Hopkins of NFP Insurance.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students, with no charge for children under 4 and active-duty military personnel.
Space is available for the first 100 registered vehicles, with space at a premium. There is a registration fee of $10 for each vehicle, which must be at least 25 years old. To register a vehicle, visit www.wrightmuseum.org, email Donna Hamill at donna.hamill@wrightmuseum.org, or call 603-569-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.