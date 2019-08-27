WOLFEBORO — Now in its fourth year, Wright Museum’s Victory Garden continues to battle hunger while also paying tribute to Japanese-Americans.
In addition to the usual tomatoes, beans and cucumbers, the garden includes Asian vegetables like cabbage and snow peas.
“This spring in an exhibit, the museum paid tribute to the Japanese-Americans who were impacted by both racial hatred and wartime hysteria,” said University of New Hampshire Carroll County Advanced Master Gardener and museum volunteer Christin Kaiser. “Because of this, we are also paying tribute through the garden.”
According to Kaiser, the garden follows the tradition of World War II Victory Gardens, which were planted at homes to increase food production during the war.
“We deliver the harvested food to our local food pantry Life Ministry Food Pantry at All Saints Church,” she said. “The pantry serves several communities.”
She also expressed gratitude for all the help the gardens received from volunteers over the years. “I’ve been exceptionally fortunate to have every business or supplier I’ve approached donate what has been needed to build and continue the mission of the garden,” she said. “Years of voluntary support speaks volumes about our wider community.”
For more information about the Victory Garden or the museum, visit www.wrightmuseum.org.
