MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Women's Club Leader Barb Koehler had a great response for help with the Adopt-A-Spot program this year, with five new volunteers. Volunteers wore masks and divided up the plot into a separate workspace for each person. They weeded, raked, and fed the plants.
The Moultonborough Women’s Club adopted their spot in 2011, just beyond the library on the left, where each year they plant perennials. For more information, visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.