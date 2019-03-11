LACONIA — The New England Wolves EHLP team, playing in round 2 of the 2018-2019 EHLP playoffs, swept their opponent in back to back games to secure a spot in the New England Conference Finals starting March 14. The Wolves will face the Boston Junior Rangers. The Wolves won both March 7 and March 9 against the Connecticut Chiefs with a score of 4-2 each game.
”Our group came out with a steady focus,” said Head Coach Andrew Trimble. “We had a game plan and the guys executed. Very proud of what they accomplished.”
The Wolves defended against all 17 of the Chiefs' power plays in the series, while also scoring during power plays of their own each game, as well as scoring a shorthanded goal in the two-game series. Jack Johansen and Garth Wickham scored five of the eight goals.
The next round will be a best of three series to be played starting March 14. The Wolves will face the Boston Junior Rangers. Two games will be in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and one will be played at the Merrill Fay Arena.
For more information, visit www.ne-wolveshockey.com.
