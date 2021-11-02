LACONIA — The New England Wolves EHLP team raised another $242.90 in their last game (a 2-1 win over the Connecticut Chiefs) of the month of October pushing their Pledge Drive totals to $962.90!
Combining their flat donations, the Wolves EHLP team and their supporters raised $3044.93 in support of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, with the goal of helping to bring awareness, and funding for Pancreatic Cancer.
The Wolves would like to thank all those who supported and donated to this great cause, as well as the Boucher Family (Robert and Sam) for bringing this cause to light.
For more info on the Wolves, visit their website: ne-wolveshockey.com.
