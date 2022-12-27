LACONIA — The New England Wolves have once again dedicated this Home Game on Jan. 28, to celebrate the memory of John Bradley Thompson and raise awareness and research funding for The Cure Starts Now Foundation.
The Cure Starts Now focuses on the Homerun Cure to all cancers by concentrating our research funding efforts on one of the deadliest forms of cancer, DIPG. With over $21 million in pediatric brain cancer research funding to date, you can rest assured that 100% of your donation, after credit card processing, will go directly to innovative research. Join the New England Wolves in funding crucial research to save our youngest of warriors.
2023 Roster of shooters:
Defending Champ: Chad Baron, Patrick Hesseltine, Reed Worthen, Chris McPhail, Kevin Mull, Ellissa Popoff, Alex Plummer, Ben Coapland, Neil Ravin, and Josh Baskin.
The event will be held on Jan. 28, at the Merrill Fay Arena, 468 Province Road. It occurs annually during a New England Wolves EHL contest, and this year’s matchup will feature two of the top teams in the entire league — The New England Wolves vs the Seacoast Spartans. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m., but fundraising begins now.
To date, this game has raised over $100,000 for the Cure Starts Now foundation. The NH chapter, with games and events each year such as these, has raised over 1 million dollars.
To donate today visit JBT Shootout | The Cure Starts Now.
