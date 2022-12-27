LACONIA — The New England Wolves have once again dedicated this Home Game on Jan. 28, to celebrate the memory of John Bradley Thompson and raise awareness and research funding for The Cure Starts Now Foundation.

The Cure Starts Now focuses on the Homerun Cure to all cancers by concentrating our research funding efforts on one of the deadliest forms of cancer, DIPG. With over $21 million in pediatric brain cancer research funding to date, you can rest assured that 100% of your donation, after credit card processing, will go directly to innovative research. Join the New England Wolves in funding crucial research to save our youngest of warriors.

