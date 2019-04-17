WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee is updating the town’s 2012 Hazard Mitigation Plan and will meet Friday, April 19, at the Lodge at Abenaki Ski Area, 390 Pine Hill Road, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Residents of Wolfeboro and representatives from neighboring towns are encouraged to attend and provide input.
The committee is represented by representatives from the fire, police, public works, and planning departments, along with members of the Planning Board and Board of Selectmen.
The group will focus on assessing hazard risks, such as winter storms and flooding, and recommending actions to mitigate hazards to protect the safety and well-being of town residents and visitors.
With the update to the Hazard Mitigation Plan, town leaders will be able to evaluate the status of current plans, policies, and actions and then develop and prioritize actions to reduce the impacts of these and other hazards. Community leaders want the town to be a disaster resistant community and believe that updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan will bring Wolfeboro a step closer to that goal.
For more information, call Fire and Rescue Chief James Pineo, Wolfeboro emergency management director, at 603-569-1400 or Susan Slack, principal planner, Lakes Region Planning Commission, at 603-279-5337.
