MEREDITH — You will find a peaceful and refreshing spirit at the four resorts of Mill Falls at the Lake. In hard times for many, life at Mill Falls is made easy. Activities are abundant this winter season highlighting a Winter Wonderland at Bay Point with snowshoe tours and rentals, sledding adventures and ice skating and rentals, some of the many ways to get fresh-air.
Since the world is in a current health crisis, EKAL Activity Center at Mill Falls came up with some great ideas to keep you healthy and well. Their outdoor fitness programs build the immune system, strengthen the body and create endurance. Ski shape, Meredith Bay Winter Workout, plus Stretch, Tone & Meditate are currently ongoing for guests and non-hotel guests.
Activity operations are in full swing for guests and locals in the Meredith area to spend much-needed time at the lake, on wilderness trails in the woods or creating an Art design. EKAL Activity Center at Mill Falls invites you to Bay Point on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for a Winter Wonderland Open House offering complimentary snowshoe tours, rentals, and sledding adventures. Stop by and see what all the fun is about at Bay Point.
