LACONIA — Just in time for the holidays, Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church’s Winter Pastry Fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 811 N. Main St.
In the spirit of Greek tradition, the Philoptochos Society, the women’s charitable arm of the church, invites the community to enjoy seasonal baked goods.
This year’s bake sale includes classic cookies and pastries, including Finikia, Koulourakia, Kourambiedes, and Baklava. Spanakopita, or spinach pie, will also be available for purchase. Guests can buy single pieces or a box full, and all goods are available to dine in or take home.
To pre-order and for more information, call 603-524-9415 or visit www.TaxiarchaiNH.org.
