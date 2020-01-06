FRANKLIN — A supportive crowd gathered to make merry and support the work of the Franklin VNA & Hospice at La Piece in Tilton during the Wings in Winter Gala.
The evening included a full holiday party with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a three-course dinner, followed by dancing, games, and a silent auction.
“We were so fortunate to have the support of Franklin Savings Bank to make the night a success,” said Tabitha Dowd, executive director of Franklin VNA & Hospice. “Not only did they come on as a major sponsor, but they donated their tickets so some of the teachers at the Winnisquam High School could have a fantastic evening out.”
Franklin VNA & Hospice was able to partner with La Piece, which has an exclusive event space with river views and exposed beams.
"Without Anna and her team, we wouldn’t have been able to do it,” said Dowd. “She recognized the importance of home health care and home hospice, from the economic advantages of holistic care in the home to community services, such as vaccination and health care education. Community health is a necessary underpinning for every other social good. Anna, as a community leader, wanted to help us raise awareness about our work and raise funds to help support it.”
All of the funds raised that evening, including the silent auction, support the home care and home hospice work of Franklin VNA & Hospice, which serves 14 towns in Central New Hampshire.
In addition to Franklin Savings Bank and La Piece, sponsors for the Dec. 14 event included Watts Water Technologies, The Laconia Daily Sun, ProCare HospiceCare, The Edwards CPA Group, Berry Dunn, and Atlantic Parking Services, which also provided valet parking during the evening.
“We are grateful to work in and with a community who believe that improving the health, and health care literacy of the community, is a crucial part of making the world a better place,” Dowd said. “Our supporters understand that healthcare in our community is interconnected — that future for each one of us and those we love, is tied to the fate of others. Supporting our work to help people heal in their homes, or help those on Hospice die with dignity, is truly a way to embrace the spirit of the season; treating people where they are holistically is how they return to wellness and maintain wellness.”
For more information about Franklin VNA & Hospice, call 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
