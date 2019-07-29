TILTON — The Tilton-Northfield Rotary Club hosted its 26th Annual Golf Tournament at Lochmere Country Club in Tilton last month. The tournament raised $15,000 for student scholarships, distributed through the Rotary's Book Awards.
Award recipients from Winnisquam Regional High School are Maria Costella, Jessica Holt, Shannon Goodwin, Matthew Camerato, Samantha Constant and Nathan Griffith. The students will be studying at Roger Williams University, Plymouth State University, Connecticut College, Quinnipiac University, and Gordon College, in programs ranging from forensic biology and criminal justice, communications, and biochemistry, to media and game design, mathematics, and sociology and outdoor education.
“With ever-rising costs in secondary education, our club voted to increase the amount of Book Awards distributed,” said Chuck Drew, club president. Each student received a varying awards to help fund the cost of their higher education. “Our club members work hard with fundraisers like this to improve the trajectory for kids’ through education. We are sincerely grateful to the sponsors and players who continue to make this tournament a success each year because that is what allows us to do what we do,” said Chief Bobby Cormier, immediate past president. Next year’s tournament is scheduled for June 25, 2020.
