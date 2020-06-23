Michael Grant Allard
Chance W Anderson
Cheyanne Leona Baker
John Michael Beaulieu
Ryan Christopher Bellville
Ariana May Bigue
Felicia Blodgett-Duran
Kowin Charles Bourdeau
Cameren M Brown
William John Lee Call
Cassandra R Caron
Alexis Leora Carpenter
Jacob Carpenter
Carly Jane Catty
Riley Ann Chaffee
Jeanne Chapman
Chloe Maddison Colarusso
Connor Daniel Corey
Meghan Annette Cote
Alan William Cushing
Christopher James Dalton
**Ashley Elizabeth Deshaies
Natalie E Deshaies
**Olivia Jessica Dill
Joshua Aaron Disario
Brennan Francis Dunn
Riley Allard Durling
Richard Donald Fournier
Michael James Frye
Madison Ann Genier
Kyle William Gerlach
Megan Elizabeth Goodridge
Lauren Alexa Griffin
Jayde Ann Groz
Kyle William Hinds
Hanna Marie Honeman
Gunnar Charles Horman
Draven Michael Howard
Gabrielle Kathleen Lin Isabelle
Nishit B Jani
Bryce Alan Johnson
Douglas Allan Jones
Ernest Arthur Keegan
Mason Thomas Lacasse
Isabella Marie Lamanuzzi
Jaycilyn Mary Lane
Jessica Rachel Laraway
Allyson Alexis Lloyd
Ilijana Markelic
Summer Gale Marshall
**Emilee Faith Martin
Tyanne Martin
Hannah Jane Max
Hannah Erin McCain
Mya Leigh Millis
Benjamin Justin Milner
Nadia Aleksandra Oettingen
Josiah Vincent Olson
Isabeau E Palmer
Jaeger Winslow Paquet
Ryan Steven Partridge
Storm Marie Price
Astrid Renaud
Alex Scott Rice
Jack Robert Richard
Joy Bethany Roberts
Kylee Rose Rock
Lucia Rodriguez Ortiz
Henry Allen Rogers
Amy Marie Roy
Jayson Thomas Shevlin
Rosalie Slotta
Matthew Scott Smith
Chadwick Micheal Stevens II
**Stephania Rozalia Surowiec
Hannah Elisabeth Swain
Stella Taje
Kristyann Beverly Tardif
Jenna Marie Wilson
**Nathaniel Gregor Wilson
Eric James Young
•••
Underlined: National Honor Society
** Summa Cum Laude
(GPA 3.9 or Higher)
Italic: NH State Scholar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.