Michael Grant Allard

Chance W Anderson

Cheyanne Leona Baker

John Michael Beaulieu

Ryan Christopher Bellville

Ariana May Bigue

Felicia Blodgett-Duran

Kowin Charles Bourdeau

Cameren M Brown

William John Lee Call

Cassandra R Caron

Alexis Leora Carpenter

Jacob Carpenter

Carly Jane Catty

Riley Ann Chaffee

Jeanne Chapman

Chloe Maddison Colarusso

Connor Daniel Corey

Meghan Annette Cote

Alan William Cushing

Christopher James Dalton

**Ashley Elizabeth Deshaies

Natalie E Deshaies

**Olivia Jessica Dill

Joshua Aaron Disario

Brennan Francis Dunn 

Riley Allard Durling

Richard Donald Fournier

Michael James Frye

Madison Ann Genier

Kyle William Gerlach

Megan Elizabeth Goodridge

 Lauren Alexa Griffin

Jayde Ann Groz

Kyle William Hinds

Hanna Marie Honeman

Gunnar Charles Horman

Draven Michael Howard

Gabrielle Kathleen Lin Isabelle

Nishit B Jani

Bryce Alan Johnson

Douglas Allan Jones

Ernest Arthur Keegan

Mason Thomas Lacasse

Isabella Marie Lamanuzzi

Jaycilyn Mary Lane

Jessica Rachel Laraway

Allyson Alexis Lloyd

Ilijana Markelic

Summer Gale Marshall

**Emilee Faith Martin

Tyanne Martin

Hannah Jane Max

Hannah Erin McCain

Mya Leigh Millis

Benjamin Justin Milner

Nadia Aleksandra Oettingen

Josiah Vincent Olson

Isabeau E Palmer

Jaeger Winslow Paquet

Ryan Steven Partridge

Storm Marie Price

Astrid Renaud

Alex Scott Rice

Jack Robert Richard

Joy Bethany Roberts

Kylee Rose Rock

Lucia Rodriguez Ortiz

Henry Allen Rogers

Amy Marie Roy

Jayson Thomas Shevlin

Rosalie Slotta

Matthew Scott Smith

Chadwick Micheal Stevens II

**Stephania Rozalia Surowiec

Hannah Elisabeth Swain

Stella Taje

Kristyann Beverly Tardif

 Jenna Marie Wilson

**Nathaniel Gregor Wilson

Eric James Young

•••

Underlined:   National Honor Society 

** Summa Cum Laude 

(GPA 3.9 or Higher)

Italic:   NH State Scholar

