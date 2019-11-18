MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse community is celebrating the financial support generated by a challenge program this summer.
Longtime friends and supporters Sharon and Paul Steinwachs proposed a challenge during the summer. They would match, dollar-for-dollar, donations made from new contributions to the playhouse, up to $20,000.
A campaign to reach new support began in June and continued throughout the professional summer season, ending Sept. 30. The goal was exceeded, and the Steinwachs agreed to match the total $28,000 raised.
“Especially encouraging is that these contributors represent first-time gifts along with some plus giving we could not have anticipated. And each new supporting donation is not only of financial benefit, but a vote of support for the productions and programs we create at the playhouse,” said Neil Pankhurst, founder and producing artistic director.
For schedule information, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org, or call 603-279-0333.
