GILFORD — Fifteen members, potential members, family and friends of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club helped with the 2021 spring roadside cleanup on April 24. The program is administered by New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and the WYC has been cleaning the road twice a year from the Gilford Scenic Overlook to the Gilford town line for many years.
The group met at the Scenic Overlook for coffee from Wayfarer Coffee Roasters and Goody Good donuts. The 2.7-mile stretch of Route 11 from the Gilford Scenic Overlook to the Alton town line was broken into eight segments, with teams of two tackling each segment. The cleanup took only one hour.
