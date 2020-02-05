LACONIA — Laconia High School recently recognized the winners of the Poetry Out Loud recitation contest. In first place is Victoria Abate, a junior, who recited 'After the Disaster' by Abigail Deutsch and 'Domestic Situation' by Ernest Hilbert. The runner is Aidan Eldridge, a junior, with recitations of 'Rain' by Kazim Ali and 'Dawn of Man' by Max Ritvo. The contest was held Jan. 22 at Laconia Public Library. Finalists were Madison Brooks, Bryce Baird, Cassie Sousa, Brendan Allen, Ayden Duncan, Jazmyn Schumacher, Emma Fabian, Mia Lynch, Ava Whitton, and Rebecca Boisvert.
Poetry Out Loud, presented in partnership with the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is a national program that encourages high school students to learn about both classic and contemporary poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. More than 80 LHS students participated in competitions in November and December in their English classes. Judges evaluated performances on voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, and accuracy.
Victoria will advance to the regional Poetry Out Loud contest on Monday, March 2, 5:30 p.m., at The Winnipesauke Playhouse.
