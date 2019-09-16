White Mountain Toastmasters will be hosting its fall Open House at The Common Man Inn and Spa on Wed., September 18 at 6:30 pm.
The public is invited to a fun evening of laughter, learning and interesting speeches! You are welcome to order food and drink from Foster’s Boiler Room to enjoy during the program.
Toastmasters International is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Learn more at www.Toastmasters.org
Please join us to find out what Toastmasters is all about. For more information, please contact Carol Hart at carolhart@dunadd.net or 604-344-7029.
Attached photos are ; and Rebecca Sayre of Thornton, winner of Best Table Topic. The second photo is Carol Hart, VP Membership, using the word of the day as Humorist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.