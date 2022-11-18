WOLFEBORO — The renowned trio, "TAKE3" will come to Wolfeboro as part of their 2022-23 United States Tour on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. This third concert of Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 2022-23 season, which runs from September through June, will take place at First Congregational Church, 115 S. Main St.
With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 has expanded their repertoire from Bach and Beethoven to Bieber and The Beach Boys. The Nevada Sagebrush says of TAKE3 “…. this group gave us a tremendous night of undisputed talent from some of the most passionate musicians around.” Known for their infectious and down to earth onstage personalities, this threesome leaves their indelible mark on captivated crowds around the country performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and their signature classical mashups.
TAKE3’s interactive lighting shows, comedic stories of their journey from scales in conservatory practice rooms to pop music in packed stadiums, come together in unforgettable experiences that have fired up concert goers all over the nation.
Tickets to this third concert of the series are available in Wolfeboro at the door or at Black’s Paper Store or Avery Insurance, by visiting wfriendsofmusic.org, or by calling 603-569-2151.
