CONCORD — Volunteer New Hampshire is seeking nominations for the 2019 Outstanding Volunteer Manager of the Year Award. The award will be presented at the 2019 Governor’s Conference on Volunteerism, which will be held at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on Monday, May 20.
To be considered for this award, the nominee must:
1. Have worked at least two years (paid or unpaid) as a volunteer manager.
2. Demonstrate excellence in program management, exhibit initiative in developing available resources, and be directly responsible for the development and management of a volunteer program at the local and/or state level.
Past recipients of this award will not be considered.
A nomination should include the following:
1. Nomination Statement (not to exceed 500 words)
2. Two Letters of Testimony (not to exceed 750 words)
Nomination Statements and Letter of Testimony should include:
• A summary of the volunteer program or activity that the nominee directs, including the number of volunteers and staff supervised and the impact of the program.
• A brief description of how the nominee has achieved excellence and creativity in carrying out the following responsibilities:
- Program Planning and Organization: Include development of the volunteer program, structure, procedures, program design, and utilization of resources.
- Staffing and Directing: Include recruitment, training, and motivation and recognition of volunteers and staff.
• A brief description of the nominee’s professional accomplishments, community involvement, awards and honors.
Nominations are due Monday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m.
To submit a nomination, visit volunteernh.org.
