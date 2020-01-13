LACONIA — The Studio at 598 Main St. chose Belknap House as the December and January recipient for their fundraiser vending machine, which dispenses a matchbook with a discount or free item from the store for $0.50. There is also a swear jar to make an additional donation. Proceeds from the machine and swear jar are matched by the store and will benefit families experiencing homelessness at Belknap House. The Studio owners are Melissa McCarthy and Jayson Twombly.
