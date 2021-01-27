The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester.
HIGHEST HONORS
Patrick Hussey and Jacob Blair, both of Barnstead;
Jessica Fenton, Gordon Unzen, Reilly Gray, Wesley Demers, Tabitha Kelley, Ethan Crossman, Kaci Gilbert, Aidan Gehly, all of Center Barnstead; Alexus Day, Seth Rupp, Alise Shuten, Trevor Hunt, all of Belmont; Alexa McNamara, Samantha Knowles and Emily Waitek, all of Gilmanton; Beth Newton of Laconia, Jacquelyn Pia, Victoria Dean, Isabella Lovering, Ranuli Abeysinghe and Nemanja Boskovic, all of Laconia; Kaylee Lemire, Jonathan Nelson, Brandon Sasserson, Grant Workman, Michael Wernig, Sean DeSautelle, David Hart, Natalie Noury, Christian Workman, Colton Workman, Gabrielle Podmore and Shaun Edson, all of Gilford; David Hackett of Meredith; Hannah Roth, Madison Smith, Tyler McLaughlin, Zoe Dawson, Jake Malatesta, Katie DuBois, Brianna Lear, Kelsey Mako and Christina Merchant, all of Moultonborough; Maxfield Paro and
Emily Judkins, both of New Hampton; Isabel Cole, Joy Woolley, Maya Coykendall and Emily Miller, all of Plymouth; Felicia Blodgett-Duran and Mary Thomas, both of Northfield; Nathaniel Wilson of Tilton and Kimberly Lowrey, bot of Tilton; Jon Marchiolo of Winnisquam; Steven Stanton of Alton; Lauren Dean of Gilmanton Iron Works
HIGH HONORS
Logan Hales of Barnstead and Ava Blair, both of Barnstead; Skylar Ruelke, Michael Marrone, Cole Contigiani, Kaitlynn Delisle, all of Belmont; Erin Lynch of Center Harbor; Aarohn Dethvongsa and Kate Persson, both of Laconia; Natalie Fraser, Alden Blais, Matthew McDonough, Riley Glover, Bryce Workman, Shannon Anderson and Brad Ferreira, all of Gilford; Kathryn Cohen, Taylor Ambrose, Elizabeth Osuchowski and Elizabeth Osuchowski, all of Meredith; Devin Rooney, Dylan McLaughlin and Elizabeth Cousins, all of Moultonborough; Hayden Dahl of Plymouth; Daisy Burns and Mackenzie French, both of Sanbornton; Joshua Shevlin, Alexa Beaule and Ila Bartenstein, all of Northfield; Christopher Hanson, Anthony Syhabout, Brianna Turner, Olivia Dill, Isabel Cropsey and Kylee Rock, all of Tilton; Alina Hardie, Erika Schofield, Jesse DeJager and Christopher Watson, all of Alton; Alexandra Vergara of Alton Bay; Jillian Cookinham of Gilmanton Iron Works
HONORS
Gwendolyn West and Nathan Farnham, both of Center Barnstead; Hailley Simpson of Belmont; Molly George, Adrianna Dinsmoor and Aiden Moser, all of Laconia; Christian Remick, Erica Cao and Ren Rodgers, all of Gilford; Rachel Taggett, Aria Shufelt andBrenna Chrusciel, all of Meredith; Marisa Sabbia and Michael Roy, both of Northfield; Gavin Riley of Tilton; Andrew Hamilton of Alton, NH earning Honors Lindsey Ellis of Alton, NH earning Honors; Hannah Waite of Gilmanton Iron Works
