DURHAM — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester.

ALTON

Highest Honors

Andrew Hamilton, Erika Schofield, Jesse DeJager

High Honors

Christopher Watson, Alexander Brown, Zander Guldbrandsen, Steven Stanton

BARNSTEAD

Highest Honors

Patrick Hussey, Ava Blair, Jacob Blair

BELMONT

Highest Honors

Michael Marrone of Belmont, Hailley Simpson, Alise Shuten, Trevor Hunt

High Honors

Alexus Day of Belmont, Seth, Cole Contigiani, Kaitlynn Delisle

Honors

Ramsay Stroud

CENTER BARNSTEAD

Highest Honors

Gordon Unzen, Reilly Gray, Wesley Demers, Tabitha Kelley, Kaci Gilbert, Gwendolyn West

High Honors

Connor Lacourse

Honors

Aidan Gehly

GILFORD

Highest Honors

Riley Glover, Grant Workman, Sean DeSautelle, Shannon Anderson, David Hart, Natalie Noury, Colton Workman, Gabrielle Podmore, Shaun Edson, Brad Ferreira

High Honors

Roy Gardiner, Christian Remick, Erica Cao, Natalie Fraser, Kaylee Lemire, Matthew McDonough, Christian Workmans

Honors

Michael Wernigs

GILMANTON

Highest Honors

Alexa McNamara, Samantha Knowles, Emily Waite

GILMANTON IRON WORKS

Highest Honors

Jillian Cookinham, Lauren Dean

Honors

Hannah Waite

LACONIA

Highest Honors

Isabella Lovering, Aiden Moser

High Honors

Beth Newton, Aarohn Dethvongsa, Kate Persson, Skyler Tautkus, Ranuli Abeysinghe, Nemanja Boskovic, Mark Casella

Honors

Jacquelyn Pia, Victoria Dean, Adrianna Dinsmoor, Alden Blais

LITTLETON

Highest Honors

Cameron Banks

MEREDITH

Highest Honors

David Hackett, Aria Shufelt

High Honors

Kathryn Cohen, Rachel Taggett, Morgan White, Sydney Phelps, Liam Bennett, Anna Pollak, Brenna Chrusciel

Honors

Juliana Salamanca, Emma Knowles

MOULTONBOROUGH

Highest Honors

Zoe Dawson, Hannah Roth, Madison Smith, Dylan McLaughlin, Tyler McLaughlin, Katie DuBois, Brianna Lear, Christina Merchant

High Honors

Jake Malatesta, Josie Collins, Elizabeth Cousins

Honors

Christian Marsh, Jenny Packard, Nicole Ertel, Devin Rooney

NEW HAMPTON

Highest Honors

Maxfield Paro, Emily Judkins

Honors

Kathryn Donnelly

NORTHFIELD

Highest Honors

Mary Thomas, Harrison Parent, Joseph Marcoux, Sarah Marcoux, Emilee Martin, Felicia Blodgett-Duran, Michael Roys

High Honors

JIla Bartenstein

Honors

Joshua Shevlin

PLYMOUTH

Highest Honors

Maya Coykendall, Isabel Colem, Emily Miller, Hayden Dahl

High Honors

Rosa Bailey, Joy Woolley, Isabella Wingsted

SANBORNTON

Highest Honors

Noah Longval, Daisy Burns, Jason Plant

Honors

Hannah Max

TILTON

Highest Honors

Brianna Turner, Nathaniel Wilson, Olivia Dill, Kimberly Lowrey, Kylee Rock

High Honors

Christopher Hanson, Anthony Syhabout, Douglas Jones, Olivia MacLean

Honors

Thomas Marchese

WINNISQUAM

Highest Honors

Jon Marchiolo

