DURHAM — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester.
ALTON
Highest Honors
Andrew Hamilton, Erika Schofield, Jesse DeJager
High Honors
Christopher Watson, Alexander Brown, Zander Guldbrandsen, Steven Stanton
BARNSTEAD
Highest Honors
Patrick Hussey, Ava Blair, Jacob Blair
BELMONT
Highest Honors
Michael Marrone of Belmont, Hailley Simpson, Alise Shuten, Trevor Hunt
High Honors
Alexus Day of Belmont, Seth, Cole Contigiani, Kaitlynn Delisle
Honors
Ramsay Stroud
CENTER BARNSTEAD
Highest Honors
Gordon Unzen, Reilly Gray, Wesley Demers, Tabitha Kelley, Kaci Gilbert, Gwendolyn West
High Honors
Connor Lacourse
Honors
Aidan Gehly
GILFORD
Highest Honors
Riley Glover, Grant Workman, Sean DeSautelle, Shannon Anderson, David Hart, Natalie Noury, Colton Workman, Gabrielle Podmore, Shaun Edson, Brad Ferreira
High Honors
Roy Gardiner, Christian Remick, Erica Cao, Natalie Fraser, Kaylee Lemire, Matthew McDonough, Christian Workmans
Honors
Michael Wernigs
GILMANTON
Highest Honors
Alexa McNamara, Samantha Knowles, Emily Waite
GILMANTON IRON WORKS
Highest Honors
Jillian Cookinham, Lauren Dean
Honors
Hannah Waite
LACONIA
Highest Honors
Isabella Lovering, Aiden Moser
High Honors
Beth Newton, Aarohn Dethvongsa, Kate Persson, Skyler Tautkus, Ranuli Abeysinghe, Nemanja Boskovic, Mark Casella
Honors
Jacquelyn Pia, Victoria Dean, Adrianna Dinsmoor, Alden Blais
LITTLETON
Highest Honors
Cameron Banks
MEREDITH
Highest Honors
David Hackett, Aria Shufelt
High Honors
Kathryn Cohen, Rachel Taggett, Morgan White, Sydney Phelps, Liam Bennett, Anna Pollak, Brenna Chrusciel
Honors
Juliana Salamanca, Emma Knowles
MOULTONBOROUGH
Highest Honors
Zoe Dawson, Hannah Roth, Madison Smith, Dylan McLaughlin, Tyler McLaughlin, Katie DuBois, Brianna Lear, Christina Merchant
High Honors
Jake Malatesta, Josie Collins, Elizabeth Cousins
Honors
Christian Marsh, Jenny Packard, Nicole Ertel, Devin Rooney
NEW HAMPTON
Highest Honors
Maxfield Paro, Emily Judkins
Honors
Kathryn Donnelly
NORTHFIELD
Highest Honors
Mary Thomas, Harrison Parent, Joseph Marcoux, Sarah Marcoux, Emilee Martin, Felicia Blodgett-Duran, Michael Roys
High Honors
JIla Bartenstein
Honors
Joshua Shevlin
PLYMOUTH
Highest Honors
Maya Coykendall, Isabel Colem, Emily Miller, Hayden Dahl
High Honors
Rosa Bailey, Joy Woolley, Isabella Wingsted
SANBORNTON
Highest Honors
Noah Longval, Daisy Burns, Jason Plant
Honors
Hannah Max
TILTON
Highest Honors
Brianna Turner, Nathaniel Wilson, Olivia Dill, Kimberly Lowrey, Kylee Rock
High Honors
Christopher Hanson, Anthony Syhabout, Douglas Jones, Olivia MacLean
Honors
Thomas Marchese
WINNISQUAM
Highest Honors
Jon Marchiolo
