PLYMOUTH — Play the Ukulele, a free, eight-week creative arts class for older adults is now open for registration at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center through Grafton County Senior Citizens Council’s Experience Arts program.
Musician, educator, and composter Ross Malcolm Boyd of Tiny Village Music is a veteran Experience Arts artist and instructor, having taught courses for two years through GCSCC senior centers in Littleton, Lebanon, and Haverhill.
The ukulele is easy to learn and fun to play. Play the Ukulele will teach participants how to make music on their own and as a group, exploring a variety of songs and styles while learning proper technique and gaining the skills and self-confidence to continue playing in the future. All levels of experience are welcome for this introductory class.
The course, open to participants 55 and older, will take place Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sept. 3-Oct. 22 at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center. All materials will be provided.
Class size is limited. To register, contact Robin Koczur, activities coordinator, at rkoczurr@gcscc.org, visit the center at 8 Depot St., or call 603-536-1204.
This course is one of eight offered throughout the region as part of the 2019 Experience Arts series, sponsored by Grafton County Senior Citizens Council, Inc.
For more information, contact Executive Director Kathleen Vasconcelos at kvasconcelos@gcscc.org or 603-448-4897.
