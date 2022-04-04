LACONIA — It’s spring in the Lakes Region and natural beauty is everywhere. From emerging flower buds along a hiking path to the breathtaking flight of a great blue heron, there’s an urge to witness and share it all.
Prescott Farm and the Lakes Region Camera Club are collaborating to help you improve your photo-taking techniques with a Smartphone Photography series focused on wetland images.
Part 1 of the program, Capturing Wetland Images, takes place at Prescott Farm on Saturday, April 9 from 10-12 p.m. E. Ross Phelps of LRCC will lead guests on a 1-mile walk to the vernal pool on the White Oaks Road property. Phelps will help interested photographers (age 16+) of all experience levels learn how best to capture natural images using a smartphone.
Part 2 will be taught remotely via Zoom by LRCC’s Arabella Dane on Saturday, April 16 from 10-12 p.m. Dane will guide photographers in best-bet editing techniques using images they captured during the April 9 session.
These Smartphone Photography programs are part of the 2022 “Wetlands” theme at Prescott Farm. Throughout the year, Prescott Farm’s five major program areas will feature learning opportunities that highlight the many species that rely on wetlands throughout the four seasons.
The artistic eyes of the LRCC instructors will introduce participants to Prescott Fam’s 160-acre property in new ways. The two organizations are planning additional collaborative programs going in 2022 and beyond.
To register or for more information about Smartphone Photography or any of Prescott Farm’s programs, visit prescottfarm.org. For information about the Lakes Region Camera Club, visit lrcameraclub.com.
