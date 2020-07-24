While at home this spring, many have been cleaning out their houses — under the sink, the basement, the backyard shed, and the garage. But some of the items found there should not be disposed with household trash or down the drain, because that could lead to contamination and failing septic systems.
To dispose of these items properly, residents and residential taxpayers in 19 participating Lakes Region communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of household hazardous waste to any one of seven collection sites throughout the region on Saturday, July 25 and Aug. 1.
Bring hazardous waste to the Belmont Fire Station, 14 Gilmanton Road, the Franklin Public Works Garages, 43 W Bow St.; or 55 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, on Saturday, July 25.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, household hazardous waste will be collected at Newfound Regional High School, 150 Newfound Road, Bristol; the Laconia Public Works Garage, 27 Bisson Ave.; the Moultonborough Town Highway Garage, 68 Hwy Garage Road; and Effingham Elementary School, 6 Partridge Cove Road.
The collections will run 8:30 a.m.-noon. Participating communities include Alexandria, Andover, Belmont, Bristol, Center Harbor, Effingham, Franklin, Freedom, Gilford, Gilmanton, Hebron, Hill, Holderness, Laconia, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Sanbornton, Sandwich, and Tuftonboro.
Acrylic and latex paint and alkaline batteries are not considered HHW and will not be accepted. These products can be disposed of with household trash. Paint should be dry before disposal.
For more information, including a list of products that are accepted, visit lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp, call 603-279-5334 or 603-279-5341, or search Facebook and Instagram for @lakesrpc.
