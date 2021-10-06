MEREDITH — The idea for Twin Barns Brewing was fermented by Dave Picarillo and Bruce Walton, a couple of traveling consultants by day who dreamed of brewing at night. For years they talked about pouring their home brewing hobbies and general love of all things beer into delicious craft brews they could share with the public.
Over decades (and many, many beers), business plans were drafted and locations were scouted but life always seemed to shelve their brewpub hopes. Until 2017, during a brewery tour in NH, when their passion to open a spot of their own was re-ignited. Two months later, they found a barn built in 1850, that would be the perfect place to make their dream a reality. After further inspection, one barn was actually two joined together and that’s how Twin Barns Brewing was finally founded in 2018.
The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and Twin Barns Brewing Co. are teaming up to host a Chamber Connections event at their brewery at 194 Daniel Webster Highway. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, members of the business community are invited to attend, network and learn more about the Twin Barns history. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. and will include beer sampling, delicious food, brewery tours and door prizes.
There is no charge for the Chamber Connections event but reservations are appreciated. Visit the Chamber’s website at www.MeredithAreaChamber.com, call 603-279-6121 or email Leslie Sturgeon, executive director, at Leslie@MeredithAreaChamber.com.
