TWC's Wavemakers Swim Team had its annual banquet recently at the Gilford Youth Center where they were recognized for the achievements of its swimmers and donated $1,500 total to the NH Humane Society and Make a Wish Foundation to their representatives who attended. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The TWC Wavemakers recently celebrated the conclusion of their 41st season at their annual end-of-season banquet, a fun-filled event that highlighted the swimmers’ successes.
At the NHSA Swimming Championships, the Wavemakers had seven swimmers as State Champions in their events (Lucy Correira, Emma Horgan, Taylor Mitchell, Ayla Weeks, Jolie Ruggles, Kyle Dumais and Aidan Malek). Sixteen swimmers swam at the New England Regional Championships, six qualified for the New England Silver Championships, and six qualified for the New England Age Group Championships.
A new Wavemaker record was set by Kyle Dumais, who bettered the 37-year-old record of David Bolduc in the 100-yard breaststroke for 15-and-over boys. David Bolduc sent Kyle congratulations from North Carolina. Of special note is that David’s father, Armand Bolduc, was one of the original founders of the Wavemakers.
A highlight of the evening was announcing the Wavemaker and Ripple of the Year awards. This award is presented to the swimmer selected by their peers who demonstrate passion for the sport, dedication and leadership, good sportsmanship and supporting other team members. Brooke Vetter was chosen as the 2022-23 “Wavemaker of the Year” and Kendall Perdue was voted as the “Ripple of the Year.”
Each year the swimmers give back to our community by raising money for charities through their annual fundraiser “A One Hour Swim.” The swimmers voted to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the NH Humane Society. Thirty-one swimmers, ages 5 to 18, got pledges for each lap swam. Those 31 swam for a solid hour for a total of 49.5 miles (1.6 miles for each swimmer). Representatives from both the Make-A-Wish Foundation and NH Humane Society were on hand to thank the swimmers and collect $750 for each charity. Over the years the Wavemaker swimmers have collected more than $26,000 for charity.
The team said farewell to their graduating seniors: Aidan Malek and Brooke Vetter, wishing them “the best of luck” on their next journey.
The Wavemakers practice at The Wellness Complex, 827 North Main St. For more information call 603-527-8370.
