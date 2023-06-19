Wavemakers

TWC's Wavemakers Swim Team had its annual banquet recently at the Gilford Youth Center where they were recognized for the achievements of its swimmers and donated $1,500 total to the NH Humane Society and Make a Wish Foundation to their representatives who attended. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The TWC Wavemakers recently celebrated the conclusion of their 41st season at their annual end-of-season banquet, a fun-filled event that highlighted the swimmers’ successes.

At the NHSA Swimming Championships, the Wavemakers had seven swimmers as State Champions in their events (Lucy Correira, Emma Horgan, Taylor Mitchell, Ayla Weeks, Jolie Ruggles, Kyle Dumais and Aidan Malek). Sixteen swimmers swam at the New England Regional Championships, six qualified for the New England Silver Championships, and six qualified for the New England Age Group Championships.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.