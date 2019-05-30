MEREDITH — New Hampshire Department of Transportation Highway Safety Engineer Michael Dugas will be the guest speaker at the Transportation Technical Advisory Committee of the Lakes Region Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Meredith Community Center, One Circle Drive.
Dugas will discuss NH DOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. The program goal is to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on public roads through the implementation of highway safety improvement projects.
For more information, call 603-279-5337.
