MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet today from 2-4 p.m. at the LRPC offices in the Humiston Building, 103 Main St.
The TAC will discuss updating the Regional Transportation Plan from 2015. The plan serves as a source of information related to local and regional transportation matters involving highways and bridges, rail and air transportation, public transit, and alternate modes of transportation including biking and walking.
The TAC will be chaired by Malcolm "Tink" Taylor of Holderness and Vice Chair Lloyd Wood of Tuftonboro.
Taylor has long been an advocate for highway and public transit options in an aging, automobile-dependent state. An 11-year member of the New Hampshire Rail Transit Authority before it was dissolved, Taylor advocated for commuter rail service into southern New Hampshire. He thinks improved highway transportation is needed in the Lakes Region.
Wood, a Tuftonboro selectboard member, has spent a career in police, fire and public safety work, and has been a TAC member for eight years. He sees a pressing need for upgrading state and municipal highway infrastructure, both for safety purposes and to facilitate local commerce, delivery of emergency and other services, and citizen mobility.
Taylor takes over leadership from former Gilford Public Works director Sheldon Morgan, who has served as TAC chair for years and has been a member since the TAC was established. Morgan continues to serve as an alternate member representing Gilford. The town’s new Public Works director, Megan Theriault, serves as the town’s TAC representative.
The public is invited to attend and provide input. For more information, call 603-279-5337.
