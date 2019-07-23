CENTER HARBOR — Antiques appraiser Paul Hough from the Waukewan Antiques store in Meredith will visit the Schoolhouse Museum, 94 Dane Road, on Thursday, July 25, from 7 p.m. Cost is $5 for one item, and $10 for three. There will be light refreshments and donations are accepted. This event is free to all. For more information, contact Roland Garland at 603-968-3902 or garland402000@yahoo.com, or visit www.chhistory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.