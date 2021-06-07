TILTON — The Tilton Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee is in the process of updating its 2015 Hazard Mitigation Plan. The committee is represented by a variety of local interests including the fire, police, and highway departments, along with the planning and select boards. The group will review the various hazards that put Tilton at risk as well as the development of recommendations to protect the safety and well being of town residents.
The committee will meet on June 9 at 1 p.m. via Zoom (Info below). Residents of Tilton and representatives from neighboring communities are encouraged to attend and provide input.
Hazard Mitigation Planning is as important to reducing disaster losses as are appropriate regulations and land use ordinances. The most significant areas of concern for Tilton are being reviewed and evaluated through this process; in the 2015 Plan these included flooding, fire, nor’easters, and an earthquake.
With the update to the Hazard Mitigation Plan, town leaders will be able to evaluate the status of current plans, policies, and actions then develop and prioritize actions to reduce the impacts of these and other hazards. Community leaders want the town to be a disaster resistant community and believe that updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan will bring Tilton one step closer to that goal.
For more information, please contact Jeanie Forrester, Tilton town administrator at 286-04521 x101 or David Jeffers, planner, Lakes Region Planning Commission at 279-5341.
Via Zoom Conference – No Physical Location
Due to the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak, the Tilton EMD has determined that the Tilton Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will meet electronically as allowed under Governor Sununu’s Emergency Order #12 pursuant to Executive Order 2020-04 and as extended by Executive Order 2021-10. The meeting will be accessible by the public via phone or video conference using Zoom. The meeting will be adjourned if the public is unable to access the meeting.
Time: Jun 9, 2021 01:00 PM Eastern Time
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 817 2049 0146
Passcode: 264881
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 817 2049 0146
Passcode: 264881
Who To Call For Help: If the meeting is not accessible, please call or email 603-279-5341 or djeffers@lakesrpc.org so that the EMD may be alerted.
