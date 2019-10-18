700 ducks raced to the finish line in the 2018 Riverside Duck Derby. The Belkap Mill hopes to increase that to 1000 ducks this year! Join the Mill on Saturday, October 19th for all the events taking place around the Mill from 12 to 4 p.m. Community Fest 12 to 4 p.m., Solo acoustic artist Angela Stewart 12:00pm-4:00pm, the Great Pumpkin Cook Off Bake Sale 12 to 4 p.m., the Great Pumpkin Cook Off 2 to 3:30 p.m., Riverside Duck Derby duck sales 12 to 3:30 p.m. and the Riverside Duck Derby 4 p.m. All proceeds from Belknap Mill Pumpkin Fest events will benefit programming in 2020. (Courtesy photo)