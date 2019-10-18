LACONIA — The Belknap Mill invites you to be part of the excitement during Laconia Pumpkin Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a full day of events and activities for all ages.
Duck Derby headquarters will be located on Peter Karagianis Way, outside, in front of the Belknap Mill (look for the very large duck!) Tickets will be on sale from noon to 3:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be available.
Tickets can be purchased at Northway Bank locations in Laconia, Meredith, and Tilton.
The Derby begins at 4 p.m. when ducks will be dropped from the walking bridge and will race along the Winnipesaukee River to the finish boat, supplied by Steve & Owen Papavlo, where 10 lucky ducks will be plucked from the water by LHS Homecoming King Patrick Duggan and Queen Nicole Turpin.
The first-place winner will receive $250 in cash, sponsored by Laconia Kiwanis Club, while nine other winners will take home various prizes and gifts.
The third annual Great Pumpkin Cook-Off will take place in Riverside Rotary Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m. This year, the Belknap Mill is searching for the Lakes Region’s best pumpkin-inspired recipe. Do you have one? Enter by going to the Belknap Mill’s website or on its Great Pumpkin Cook-Off event page on Facebook. A panel of local celebrity judges will taste all entries and decide who has the best recipe.
First-place winners will receive cash prizes and bragging rights. All entries for the Cook-Off will also have a counterpart in the Great Pumpkin Cook-Off Bake Sale. Don’t miss your chance to take home what could be the Lake Region’s best pumpkin-inspired treat.
The Community Fest, taking place from noon to 4 p.m., is a new event this year. Local nonprofits, civic organizations, and community-focused businesses will gather around the Belknap Mill to share what they do to help make Laconia the amazing community it is. Visit, learn, and engage with volunteers through conversation and fun child- and family-engaging activities.
Solo acoustic musician Angela Stewart will perform on the Rotary Park bandstand from noon to 4 p.m.
Contact the Belknap Mill at 603-524-8813 or operations@belknapmill.org with questions regarding Pumpkin Fest events or other programming.
To learn more about the Belknap Mill Society, to make a donation, or to learn about becoming a member, visit www.belknapmill.org or email operations@belknapmill.org.
