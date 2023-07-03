NEW HAMPTON — The Dana Meeting House Association will host “Timeless Textiles,” a day of quilts old and new, on Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day will feature textiles from near and far, demonstrations and talks. This family event is free and open to the public. In addition to traditional and contemporary quilts, there will be displays and demonstrations of carding, spinning, dyeing and even an antique sock machine. There will also be a corner for kids activities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.