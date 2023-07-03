NEW HAMPTON — The Dana Meeting House Association will host “Timeless Textiles,” a day of quilts old and new, on Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The day will feature textiles from near and far, demonstrations and talks. This family event is free and open to the public. In addition to traditional and contemporary quilts, there will be displays and demonstrations of carding, spinning, dyeing and even an antique sock machine. There will also be a corner for kids activities.
“Timeless Textiles” is co-curated by guest quilt artist Eileen Lovett from Holderness and artist and board member Blair Folts of Effingham.
“The Meeting House is a perfect venue for displaying quilts and other unique textiles. This year we also have invited the New Hampton Historical Society to have a display of some of their textiles as well as several of their costumes. Quilting, sewing, mending and knitting have always been about community and it is doubly special to display the quilts in a meeting house built in 1800 and harken back and think about how things used to be,” said Lovett.
This year’s Timeless Textiles featured quilter is Susan Goodwin, an active member of the Belknap Mill Quilt Guild in Laconia. She learned to sew from her mother at age 6 and continues to hone her skills. She has received many awards and is best known for her works miniaturizing patterns of traditional quilts. Her style is distinct. Goodwin and Lovett will speak informally about the work inside the Dana Meeting House from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
At noon there will be an informal discussion by historian Stephany Drake on how to date a quilt. She will talk about fabrics, patterns and quilting techniques and how one can learn to identify when and where things were made.
Outside and under the tent will be Elizabeth Humphrey of Temple who will demonstrate different ways of spinning fiber into yarn at 1 p.m. She also will give a demonstration on dyeing this fiber at 2 p.m. Margaret Hoyle of Bristol will be on hand all day with her antique sock machine and demonstrate how that was used, as well as offer some socks for sale.
There also will be a raffle to raise funds for the Dana Meeting House. The raffle prizes will be drawn at the end of the day, and ticket holders must be present to win.
The event will be held rain or shine at 288 Dana Hill Road.
