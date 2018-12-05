NORTHFIELD — Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier has joined the board of directors of the Spaulding Youth Center.
Chief Cormier is a 36-year veteran of law enforcement. In 1982, he graduated from the Metropolitan Police Academy in Boston, Massachusetts. He has worked in the Woburn, Massachusetts, Police Department and was a member of the MBTA Police Department Special Operations Team. Chief Cormier also worked at the Los Angeles Police Department, where his divisions included the 77th Street Division, Hollywood Division, Foothill Division, Devonshire Division, Oakwood Task Force Pacific Division and LAPD Vice Unit. In New Hampshire, Chief Cormier served as supervisor at the Plymouth Police Department and has been the chief of the Tilton Police Department for the past 11 years.
Chief Cormier is actively involved with Special Olympics New Hampshire, where he served as the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Torch Run director. It was at a Special Olympics event that he first learned about Spaulding Youth Center and met students and staff members. He became more familiar with the organization after attending its annual Thanksgiving luncheon, where he enjoyed interacting with Spaulding students and learning more about how staff and supporters work together to provide a safe and loving community.
Recognizing his strong passion for helping children with intellectual and physical disabilities, Chief Cormier was asked to join the Spaulding board of directors. In this role, he hopes to help students become more involved and engaged in the community and vice versa by focusing on community relations and development.
“We are honored and excited to welcome Chief Cormier to our board of directors,” said Michael Ventura, Spaulding’s board chair. “Chief Cormier’s 34-year tenure in law enforcement, along with his involvement in various local nonprofit organizations, shows his unwavering commitment to our community. His dedication, passion and enthusiasm will make a fantastic contribution to our diverse board.”
Chief Cormier is a graduate of the 245th Session of the FBI National Academy, FBI LEEDA Command Institute and member of the National Academy Associates and the FBI Law Enforcement Executives Development Association. He is also a past president of the New Hampshire Chiefs of Police, a vice-president of the New England Chiefs of Police, and member of the IACP Patrol Tactics Committee. Chief Cormier graduated from Boston State College School of Law Enforcement and Northeastern University School of Criminal Justice. Chief Cormier also recently completed Southern New Hampshire University’s Leadership in Public Administration Program, a 12-credit master-level program for public administration leaders.
The Spaulding Youth Center board of directors comprises volunteers from the human services, corporate, investment, and philanthropic sectors of our state. For more information, see https://www.spauldingyouthcenter.org/about-us/leadership.
