Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin, VP and sales manager at Irwin Marine, left and Larry Greeley, board member of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is holding a raffle to Keep Winni Blue. All proceeds will be going to the Lake Winnipesaukee Association to support the preservation of Lake Winnipesaukee. The winner of the raffle will receive an Old Town Heron 11XT kayak, Day Tripper paddle and life jacket. This package retails for over $700, but you can win it by entering the raffle at www.winnipesaukee.org. Click on the news and events tab and you can purchase one raffle ticket for $10, three tickets for $25, five tickets for $40 or 15 tickets for $100. Ticket sales end on Sept. 30 and the winner will be drawn on Oct. 8.

