LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is holding a raffle to Keep Winni Blue. All proceeds will be going to the Lake Winnipesaukee Association to support the preservation of Lake Winnipesaukee. The winner of the raffle will receive an Old Town Heron 11XT kayak, Day Tripper paddle and life jacket. This package retails for over $700, but you can win it by entering the raffle at www.winnipesaukee.org. Click on the news and events tab and you can purchase one raffle ticket for $10, three tickets for $25, five tickets for $40 or 15 tickets for $100. Ticket sales end on Sept. 30 and the winner will be drawn on Oct. 8.
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What’s a smell or flavor that you look forward to each autumn?
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawmaker wants New Hampshire to declare independence
- Man held on assault charges after alleged stabbing
- Recycled Percussion is ready to cut The CAKE
- Downtown renaissance ignites
- Eugene F. Drake, 44
- Boss move: Tilton DQ owner, employee mark anniversary of kidney transplant
- Frank L. Roach, 27
- What we know about the vaccination status of people testing positive for COVID-19 in NH
- Hotel, condo projects planned for The Weirs
- Jessica A. Lurvey, 28
Images
Videos
Commented
- Karin Salome: Face masks best way to protect kids in schools (13)
- Steve Earle: Making deals with terrorists just invites more terrorism (9)
- Dee Morrissette: Wear a mask if you want, but don't suffocate our freedoms (7)
- Michael Breen: Laconia's concerned parents opposing CRT are not 'right wing crazies' (7)
- Charles Bradley: Sleepy Joe's surrender to the Axis of Evil puts world in jeopardy (6)
- Joshua Reynolds: Masks and COVID vaccines should be personal decisions (6)
- Gary Manson: Biden just one more example of why all politicians need term limits (6)
- Richard Littlefield: Encourages vote for Dawn Johnson for Laconia mayor (5)
- Roger Schneeweiss: Don't slander candidates you don't support, just vote (3)
- State Rep. Dawn Johnson is running for mayor (3)
- Steve Earle: Time for media to recognize Antifa as terrorists they are (3)
- John T. Goegel: Without masks and vaccines, COVID will become endemic (3)
- Masks or no masks? Doctors say the decision for schools is critical (3)
- Hunter Taylor: Tri-Town Democrats ad took same thought as President Bush (3)
- Leonard Witt: This was a good week for Democrats, and civility (2)
- Steve Earle: Can't take Left seriously because it's seriously inconsistent (2)
- Peter Kirk: Biden admin opens border to anyone, declares war on Americans (2)
- Gerald Brooks: If Big Tech can silence real experts, it can silence us all (2)
- Kenneth Bowers: Shameless Sen. Hassan should be voted out of office (2)
- Rob Valencia: Asking Laconians not to support Johnson for mayor (2)
- Turtle re-homed after 24 years at Camaro Heaven (2)
- Althea Dunscombe: Protect yourself, but base decisions on facts and reality (2)
- Scott Kipreotis: Sports a poor analogy to bad politics (2)
- Bruce Jenket: CRT indoctrination of youth failing because it is not based in truth (2)
- Dee Morrissette: Labor crisis started before the coronavirus pandemic (2)
- Mike Bordes: Sick ad from Tri City Democrats disrespects 9/11 victims, families (2)
- Gerald Guest: Gilford School Board needs to reconsider and mandate masks (2)
- Bruce Jenket: Propogandized CRT is what's wrong with the country (2)
- When re-energizing downtown, entertainment can be the engine (2)
- Michael Breen: Is it time to record teachers on the job? (2)
- Ruth Larson: Are state Republicans sheep being led to the racist slaughter? (2)
- Elizabeth Gabel: Anti-maskers irresponsibly put everyone at risk (2)
- L. Michael Hatch: Americans won't forget - or forgive - Biden's Afghan blunder (2)
- Restaurant upheaval – diners came back, but help hasn't (1)
- Laura Crockford: Even one student or staffer suffering from COVID is too many (1)
- Norm Silber: Profits of Gunstock not benefiting Belknap County taxpayers (1)
- Mayoral candidate says he would bring the perspective of an ‘everyday person’ to the job (1)
- Four firms submit proposals to market State School complex (1)
- Kenneth Ackerson: Medical professionals, not local politicians, should decide COVID rules (1)
- Brian Gallagher: Concerned for nation's survival of Biden's presidency (1)
- In Laconia Schools: Strong start to the new year (1)
- Jim Mayotte: A call for accountability from the president (1)
- Inter-Lakes challenged on mask policy (1)
- Masks optional when students return to classes Tuesday (1)
- Commissioners seek heads-up on probe court proceedings (1)
- Donald Lockwood: 'Commonsense' gun control bill is anything but common sense (1)
- Rick Notkin: Hoping someone can spot the differences between Biden, Trump actions (1)
- Mary Ann Drapcho: To bring back community traditions, please vaccinate (1)
- Alison James: None of the current tragedies would happen with Trump (1)
- 15 largest lakes in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region (1)
- Mayor’s race: Hosmer to face Johnson (1)
- Doug Lambert: Faults non-partisan event for including Mayor Hosmer (1)
- Jim Raschilla: Acronym CRT has only recently taken on new meaning (1)
- E. Scott Cracraft: Unvaccinated should have a choice between vaccine and employment (1)
- Marc Abear: A fair tax system means everyone pays a little (1)
- Walter P. Watson, 77 (1)
- Doug Lambert: Obvious lack of patriotism on full display in Democrats' 9/11 ad (1)
- Bristol celebrates new fiber network (1)
- County finds itself outmatched in effort to recruit, retain workers (1)
- From Fresh Air Fund visitor to family member (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.