LACONIA — Safe Haven Ballet presents their production of The Grinch on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26 at the Colonial Theatre.
The story of a lonely creature who tries to cancel Christmas by stealing the gifts and decorations from the homes of the nearby town of Whoville on Christmas Eve. This ballet is full of laughter, romance, and an important lesson about the true meaning of the holiday season.
